Deputy faces new charge in Oakland police sex scandal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area sheriff’s deputy faces an additional sex charge for his alleged involvement in a wide-ranging police sex scandal involving a teenager.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2vpQLjy ) the Alameda County District Attorney’s office filed the felony unlawful sex with a minor charge against 29-year-old Ricardo Perez on Monday.

He had already been charged with felony oral copulation with a minor.

Perez resigned from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s office.

He is the only former law enforcement officer so far to be charged with two felonies.

The teen who described herself as a prostitute said she had sex with about 30 law enforcement officials, including some when she was underage.

Perez’s attorney, Joe Motta, did not immediately respond to a phone message Friday seeking comment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES