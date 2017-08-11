ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A high-risk Los Angeles sex offender, self-proclaimed the “Downtown LA Predator,” is trying to move to Rohnert Park, police said.

Daniel “Dan” Parick Cilley told police about his intent to move to the North Bay. He is currently staying with his family at the McDouall Apartments on College View Drive.

Cilley is 33 years old, white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is required to register as a sex offender after being convicted of a sex crime in Los Angeles County earlier this year. Cilley is on probation and cannot be along with any child without a parent or guardian present

He also cannot videotape or take pictures of children without prior written consent, and he cannot be near places where children frequent.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES