New charge filed against ex-deputy in Oakland Police sex scandal

OAKLAND (KRON) — A former Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing a new charge related to the Oakland Police sex scandal.

Alameda County prosecutors have filed a new felony sex charge against Ricardo Perez.

Perez was previously charged with one felony count of oral copulation with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of committing a lewd act in public.

He is accused of having sex with Jasmin Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap, when she was a minor.

Abuslin claimed that she was victimized and exploited by Oakland police officers when she was under age.

Abuslin was only 17 at the time of the alleged encounter with Perez in July 2015.

Perez is just one of several former officers facing charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES