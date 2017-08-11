People Behaving Badly: So what exactly are the rules in Alameda?

ALAMEDA (KRON) — People often seem to care about pedestrians, only when they’re a pedestrian.

Just as soon as they get behind the wheel, their compassion for the rules seems to disappear.

If you’ve been watching this broadcast, you know Alameda police conducted a pedestrian decoy sting and Stanley Roberts was there, and he got a chance to do what he likes to do best–give People Behaving Badly a chance to explain themselves.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

