PITTSBURG (KRON) — Pittsburg police seized a large amount of stolen guns in a weapons bust on Friday morning, police said.

At around 3:35 a.m., police got a license plate reader alert for a stolen car. Officers found the car on Loveridge Road and tried to stop the car.

But the car sped away and a police pursuit started.

Police caught up to the car on the Contra Loma Boulevard onramp, and the suspect got out of the car and tried to run away from police.

Police caught the suspect with the help of K-9s.

Inside the car, police say they found multiple guns, which were stolen during a nearby burglary.

