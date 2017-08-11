Arrest made in deadly shooting of San Jose liquor store owner

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing the owner of a San Jose liquor during a robbery.

21-year-old Muniunmee Hendrix of San Jose was arrested on Thursday in Merced, according to police.

At around 10:53 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Quimby Rd. on a report that someone was injured.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a least one gunshot wound at a liquor store, Jim’s Liquors.

57-year-old Hieu “Charlie” Ly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Hendrix, fled the scene and was not immediately located.

An investigation revealed that the victim was shot as the suspect was attempting to rob the store.

San Jose police located Hendrix in Merced and placed him under arrest.

He has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.

Ly was described by his son as a “fearless and loving father.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES