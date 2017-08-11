Preliminary court date set for Stockton teen in Instagram live crash

MERCED COUNTY (KSEE/KRON) – The woman accused of being under the influence and live-streaming a car crash that killed her 14-year-old sister now has a preliminary court date.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, had a preliminary court date set Friday for Sept. 13.

Sanchez was in court Friday morning, and her attorney seemed to cast blame for the accident on the tires of the vehicle and away from his client.

Authorities say the Stockton woman was driving when the car veered onto the shoulder of a road about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northwest of Fresno.

She overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, authorities say.

In the video, she’s seen leaning over the body of the girl, trying to shake her awake and saying she was sorry.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES