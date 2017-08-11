Quake hits Pacific Ocean off coast of California, Oregon

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) – The National Weather Service states a 4.5 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Northern California and Oregon.

The Weather Service states it struck on Thursday about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of Eureka, California.

KTVL-TV reports there have been no injuries or damages caused by the earthquake.

