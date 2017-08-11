Report: Bay Area ranked No. 1 among US where people are looking elsewhere for homes

FILE - In this Monday, May 12, 2008 file photo, the "Painted Ladies," a row of historical Victorian homes, underscore the San Francisco skyline in a view from Alamo Square. Real estate brokerage Redfin analyzed home sales over the past 24 months in 20 major U.S. cities, breaking down the data by neighborhood. Many of the cities reflect home values that have outpaced wages over the past 15 years, causing their neighborhoods to mirror a broader national wealth gap. San Francisco, for example, enjoys the benefits of tech fortunes, but its homes are largely unaffordable for the police officers, firefighters and teachers the city needs. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area remains one of the top spots in the country where people are looking for homes somewhere else.

In the latest Migration Report from the real-estate website Redfin, the Bay Area, New York, and Los Angeles rank the highest for places where people are apparently fed up with high home prices.

It’s happening particularly in expensive coastal cities with San Francisco right at the top.

Redfin looks at people using its website to browse for homes in new, usually less expensive areas.

And there continues to be significant migration within California.

People are often trying to leave the Bay Area and head to places like Sacramento and San Diego.

Nationwide, the Bay Area ranked highest for what’s called “net outflow” for the second quarter in a row.

The bottom line is that means that more people are trying to leave rather than move in.

For prospective buyers in the Bay Area, the most-frequent search destination is Sacramento.

The top out-of-state destination is Seattle.

