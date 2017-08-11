Report: Bay Area ranked No. 1 among US where people are looking elsewhere for homes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area remains one of the top spots in the country where people are looking for homes somewhere else.

In the latest Migration Report from the real-estate website Redfin, the Bay Area, New York, and Los Angeles rank the highest for places where people are apparently fed up with high home prices.

It’s happening particularly in expensive coastal cities with San Francisco right at the top.

Redfin looks at people using its website to browse for homes in new, usually less expensive areas.

And there continues to be significant migration within California.

People are often trying to leave the Bay Area and head to places like Sacramento and San Diego.

Nationwide, the Bay Area ranked highest for what’s called “net outflow” for the second quarter in a row.

The bottom line is that means that more people are trying to leave rather than move in.

For prospective buyers in the Bay Area, the most-frequent search destination is Sacramento.

The top out-of-state destination is Seattle.

