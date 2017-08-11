SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police need your help Friday night in finding the man in connection with a bleach attack in San Francisco.

Police released new photos of the suspect.

Police say after the attack, the suspect fled the area while riding a red mountain bike and went towards the Powell Street BART/Muni Station.

The incident happened Jul. 30 in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District at around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Eddy Street.

Police say the suspect told the victim to leave the area and when she didn’t leave, he came back with a cup of bleach and threw it in her face.

In the video, the 53-year-old woman can be seen wiping her eyes.

After about 15 minutes of her being in distress, a man checks on her and then someone calls for help.

The woman suffered eye injuries and loss of her vision, police said.

