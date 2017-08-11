SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Thousands of kids in low-income families will get new backpacks Friday thanks to Sacred Heart Community Services in San Jose.
The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. But those getting supplies already registered for them about a month ago.
The kids get to pick out the backpack that they want.
And that’s not all they get. The backpacks are filled with school supplies and even a gift card to buy new shoes.
Sacred Heart is giving away about 3,300 this year.
Friday-3300 backpacks will be given out this morning to low income families for back to school. San Jose @kron4news pic.twitter.com/rX4vID2vNr
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 11, 2017
