San Jose’s Sacred Heart gives thousands of backpacks to kids in need

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Thousands of kids in low-income families will get new backpacks Friday thanks to Sacred Heart Community Services in San Jose.

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. But those getting supplies already registered for them about a month ago.

The kids get to pick out the backpack that they want.

And that’s not all they get. The backpacks are filled with school supplies and even a gift card to buy new shoes.

Sacred Heart is giving away about 3,300 this year.

