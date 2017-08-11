SLIDESHOW: White House renovations underway in West Wing

By Published:
The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is undergoing a major face-lift while President Donald Trump is out of town.

The Oval Office and other working quarters of the West Wing have been cleared of furniture while crews work on upgrades, including to the heating and air conditioning system. Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the system is 27 years old.

Workers also are fixing leaks, repairing the South Portico steps, renovating the Navy mess kitchen and West Wing lower lobby, and updating the IT system.

West Wing staffers who aren’t with Trump at his New Jersey golf course have been temporarily relocated to an office building next to the White House.

