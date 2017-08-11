Small earthquake jolts San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A small earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 rattled San Ramon early Friday morning.

An earthquake hit around 2:30 a.m., according to USGS.

It had a depth of about 5 miles and was centered in San Ramon.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Check out KRON 4’s Interactive Earthquake Map and stay with KRON 4 for all your Earthquake Alerts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES