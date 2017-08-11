Small earthquake jolts San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A small earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 rattled San Ramon early Friday morning.
An earthquake hit around 2:30 a.m., according to USGS.
It had a depth of about 5 miles and was centered in San Ramon.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Check out KRON 4’s Interactive Earthquake Map and stay with KRON 4 for all your Earthquake Alerts.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 75 ARRESTED IN MASSIVE BAY AREA WEAPONS, DRUG BUST
- FAMILY HEARTBROKEN AS NURSE, HUSBAND FACE DEPORTATION
- OAKLAND MUSICIAN DIES AFTER BEING ROBBED, DRAGGED
- NKOREA DETAILS PLAN TO FIRE MISSILE TOWARD GUAM
- VIDEO SHOWS BABYSITTERS PUTTING 7-MONTH-OLD IN FRIDGE
- MOSCOW MULES IN COPPER MUGS COULD BE POISONING YOU