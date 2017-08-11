Study: 1 in 8 Americans struggle with alcohol disorder

By , and Published:
(CNN)

(KRON/CNN) — An estimated 1 out of every 8 Americans struggles with an alcohol disorder.

That’s according to a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry.

It tracked drinking patterns among 40,000 people between the years of 2002 and 2003 and then again from 2012 to 2013.

Alcohol-use disorders affected a projected 8.5 percent of the population during the first research period.

It rose to 12.7 percent during the second. That’s almost a 50 percent increase.

Researchers claim the rise constitutes a “public health crisis” on par with the current national opioid crisis.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s