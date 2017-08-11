Study: 1 in 8 Americans struggle with alcohol disorder

(KRON/CNN) — An estimated 1 out of every 8 Americans struggles with an alcohol disorder.

That’s according to a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry.

It tracked drinking patterns among 40,000 people between the years of 2002 and 2003 and then again from 2012 to 2013.

Alcohol-use disorders affected a projected 8.5 percent of the population during the first research period.

It rose to 12.7 percent during the second. That’s almost a 50 percent increase.

Researchers claim the rise constitutes a “public health crisis” on par with the current national opioid crisis.

