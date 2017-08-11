SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford talk about the release of the NBA schedule for the upcoming season.

The Golden State Warriors announced their schedule for the next season with the help of puppies.

The NBA season will tip-off in October with the Warriors opening their season on October 17 against the Houston Rockets.

Christmas day will be big for basketball. The Warriors are playing Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas, again.

We’ve all enjoyed getting to know Henry these past few weeks! Gary will be back from vacation on Monday.

