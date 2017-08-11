Violent robbery at Berkeley BART station sends victim to hospital

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are looking for two men who attacked and robbed a man at a Berkeley BART station Thursday night.

The robbery happened at around 9:31 p.m. at the Ashby Station, according to BART police.

Two men came up behind the victim in the parking lot, knocked him down and began to punch and kick him, police said.

The robbers took the victim’s backpack, wallet and watch.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of facial swelling, an abrasion on his head and pain in his fingers.

Police do not have a detailed description of the attackers but they are also suspected of committing a similar robbery in the neighborhood around the same time.

