OAKLAND (KRON) — Lake Temescal in Oakland and Quarry Lakes in Fremont will both reopen on Saturday.

Both lakes were closed earlier this year because high levels of blue-green algae toxins were found in the waters.

Recent tests show that the level of algae is down and the lakes are safe to swim in again.

Park officials say there is still a caution advisory though, so do not drink the water or use it to cook.

And dogs should stay out of the water.

“We are optimistic that we can keep Lake Temescal open for the remainder of the summer,” Public Information Supervisor Dave Mason said. “We will be monitoring and working diligently to manage and maintain the water quality.”

Both lakes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 18.

After that, the lakes will be open on weekends and holidays until Sept. 17.

