MENLO PARK (KRON) — The suspect in a violent home invasion on the Peninsula is in the hospital Friday night after a 30-foot jump to get away from police.

The home invasion happened on Ringwood Avenue, but it all ended on Van Buren Road where the suspect jumped from the top of that chain-link fence.

It was before 5 a.m. Friday when police got a call from a man who lives alone.

He said a stranger had come into his house, held him at knifepoint, and tried to rob him.

The victim also says the man sexually assaulted him.

“He was able to escape from the suspect and go over to a neighbor’s house, and that’s where he called 911,” Menlo Park police Comm. Dave Bertini said.

Officer arrived within 2 minutes to find the man matching the suspect’s description running down the street to the pedestrian overpass that crosses Highway 101.

“Officers kind of converged from both sides of the overpass,” Comm. Bertini said. “The suspect saw officers on one side, started running over towards the other side of the overpass, the pedestrian overcrossing, and at that point, a police K-9 was deployed.”

So the suspect, later identified as Lamar Stevens, tried one more escape tactic–he scaled the chain-link barrier and jumped down to the street below.

Police estimate the jump-slash-fall was about 30 feet, and Stevens was so heavily injured that he couldn’t move.

“I think he was an idiot and he deserved what he got on that one,” one woman KRON4 talked with said.

Stevens is now at Stanford hospital under police watch.

“He will be there for some time before he’s cleared for incarceration,” Bertini said.

Police later learned he’s also on active state parole for robbery.

The assault victim had only minor physical injuries.

The arrest report says Stevens faces six felonies including those related to sexual assault, robbery, and false imprisonment.

