SACRAMENTO (KRON/CNN) — A Sacramento neighborhood is on edge after a family comes home to find a racist, hate-filled messages taped to their front door.

Natomas homeowner Tony McElveen says the letter was filled with dozens of explicit racial and personal messages.

One message said, “You need to go back to your own country.”

Another said, “You don’t belong here.”

McElveen’s first thoughts were of protecting his wife and daughter.

“I didn’t want to wake her up and disturb her with that kind of information,” McElveen said. “My daughter was asleep on the couch, so I just sat here the whole night and just pondered on what was happening.”

Sacramento police combed the area and spoke with residents.

Yet, they say no actual crime was committed, so the letter falls under the classification of hate speech, not a hate crime.

