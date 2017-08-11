VIDEO: Teachers who dragged, carried autistic boy won’t be charged

CRESTLINE, OH (AP) — Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won’t be criminally charged but still face potential disciplinary action.

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum reports the Crestline teachers hauled the 7-year-old to a school office May 8 after he acted up on the playground and started hitting and biting them.

His mother, Bonnie McKean, calls the teachers’ actions inexcusable. After a prosecutor this week decided against pursuing charges, McKean shared school security video of what happened on Facebook for viewers to judge for themselves.

Superintendent Noreen Mullens says the district doesn’t condone the teachers’ actions. Mullens says the teachers have been on administrative leave and state education officials are reviewing their conduct.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES