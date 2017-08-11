SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A wildfire was burning near Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County on Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

No homes are in danger.

The 100-acre fire was burning on Hale Avenue and Tilton Avenue in Morgan Hill.

The fire is 5 percent contained.

Hale Avenue is still closed.

The fire is being called the Tilton Fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES