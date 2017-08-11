NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A 100-acre wildfire near Lake Berryessa in Napa County has prompted mandatory evacuations on Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The Canyon Fire broke out at around 1 p.m. near Highway 128 and Sage Canyon Road.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the Highway 128 area, Cal Fire said.

“The terrain in the area is steep, rocky, with heavy – dry brush and pockets of timber,” Cal Fire said.

There are structures threatened.

The fire is 10 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One-hundred-sixty-two fire personnel are battling the fire.

The fire is spreading fast, firefighters said.

Road closures remain at Sage Canyon Rd and Lower Chiles, Hwy 128 to Moskowite Corners, and Knoxville Road at Spanish Flat.

Somerston Estate Winery and Berryessa Knoxville Road at the Capell Launch Ramp are also closed.

Advisory evacuations orders remain in place for residents along 128 between Lower Chiles and Capell Valley Cross Road.

Click here for the Cal Fire incident page: http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/1746

