Airline worker tracks down cancer patient’s bag, delivers it

By Published:
In this July 25, 2017 photo, provided by cancer patient Stacy Hurt’s publicist Allyn Lewis, a handwritten note from Southwest Airlines employee Sarah Rowan’s is displayed on a computer keyboard in Hurt’s home in Bridgeville, Pa. Rowan and Hurt met Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh International Airport, after Rowan tracked down Hurt’s missing luggage in July containing important medication, drove it to Hurt’s home overnight and left it on Hurt’s doorstep with the note telling her to “Kick that cancer’s BUTT!” (Stacy Hurt via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A cancer patient says a Southwest Airlines employee went above and beyond to help track down her missing luggage that contained important medication.

Stacy Hurt says she called customer service July 23 at Pittsburgh International Airport after her luggage failed to arrive on a flight from Nashville. The bag contained medication that helps her with the side effects of chemo for her colon cancer. It also had sentimental items like a rosary and a lucky T-shirt.

“I immediately panicked because I had chemotherapy the next day,” she told KDKA-TV. “I had a lot of items in the suitcase that I needed and wanted for chemotherapy. I just started getting very emotional and I started to cry.”

Sarah Rowan, a worker for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, took the call and says she was moved to help. Her father died six years ago from leukemia.

It was after midnight when Rowan finally tracked down the luggage and the last courier had already left for the night.

So she put the bag in her car and drove it to Hurt’s home at 3 a.m., leaving it on her doorstep.

Hurt found the luggage the next morning with a handwritten note inside from Rowan, apologizing for the delay and telling her to “kick that cancer’s butt.”

The two met in person for the first time Wednesday, when Hurt surprised Rowan with a bouquet of flowers at the airport.

Rowan told WTAE-TV it was Hurt’s kindness on the phone when reporting the luggage that sparked her to action, in addition to the memory of her father.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s