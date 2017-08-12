Bay Area united against white supremacy

OAKLAND (KRON)–An emergency solidarity demonstration was held in Oakland Saturday night in response to the violence that erupted in Virginia.

Protesters gathered in front of Frank Ogawa Plaza in Downtown Oakland and marched toward the Oakland Police Department.

Several groups including Occupy Oakland, Black Lives Matter, and LGBT advocacy groups organized the rally to stand in support of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One woman was killed, and dozens were injured after 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., plowed his car into a crowd of protesters.

Bay Area organizer, Abby Badu said,” they’re targeting black and brown communities, immigrants and they’re not actually people who care or value free speech.

Some protesters believe the Trump administration is partly to blame for the kind of sentiments expressed in Virginia.

OPD is aware of and monitoring the demonstration at Frank Ogawa Plaza. Please travel safely, additional pedestrians in the downtown area. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 13, 2017

#Charlottesville #SF union square right now – silence in solidarity against racism hate & violence pic.twitter.com/zgmf1sSpbF — Jack Hutton 🇺🇸 (@jackhutton) August 13, 2017

