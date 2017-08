Crews contain 7-acre grass fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)– Firefighters in San Jose contained a 7-acre grass fire that started from a vehicle that was in flames.

Close call in South San Jose: Estimated 7 acre grass fire under control that started from a vehicle fire NB 101 @ Yerba Buena. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/bxmKwOajWo — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 12, 2017

