Hundreds attend annual “Rosie Rally” in Richmond



RICHMOND (KRON)– Hundreds of participants dressed as Rosie the Riveter showed up for the third annual Home Front Festival and Rosie Rally in Richmond on Saturday.

The festival was at the Rosie the Riveter National Park and honored the women who worked during World War II.

Supporters attempted to surpass the city’s Guinness World Record for the most Rosie the Riveters assembled in one place.

It’s a friendly competition between a Rosie group in Michigan who held the record briefly in 2015.

Many of the original workers in the WWll ship yards in Richmond were in attendance to mark the occasion despite their advancing age.

No record was set on Saturday, but the Richmond contingency of Rosies still hold the record.

