Man killed after being struck by flying wheel along highway

(WOWK) – A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate.

According to a release, on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound.

A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Information was later obtained that the wheel may have fallen from a blue or dark colored Ford 1 ton dually truck pulling a tri-axle trailer, which was hauling two vehicles.

It is believed that the vehicle pulled off at the weigh station located at the 140 mile marker.

The West Virginia State Police is attempting to locate the driver of the Ford truck.

At this time, no criminal charges are expected to be sought in this incident. The West Virginia State Police is merely trying to help the victim’s family find closure.

