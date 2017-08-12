Man seriously injured when motorcycle collides with car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A vehicle and motorcycle collided in San Francisco Friday night.

The accident happened around 10:32 p.m. near Park Presidio and Cabrillo.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the motorcycle was a 36-year-old man who was headed southbound on Park Presidio.

The motorcyclist hit the rear bumper of the vehicle, police said.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman who was driving the vehicle cooperated with police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES