Man seriously injured when motorcycle collides with car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A vehicle and motorcycle collided in San Francisco Friday night.
The accident happened around 10:32 p.m. near Park Presidio and Cabrillo.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, the motorcycle was a 36-year-old man who was headed southbound on Park Presidio.
The motorcyclist hit the rear bumper of the vehicle, police said.
He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A woman who was driving the vehicle cooperated with police.
