Mountain lion seen wandering near Hillsborough homes

HILLSBOROUGH (KRON) — Authorities are warning a Hillsborough community after spotting a mountain lion near residential areas on Thursday.

Police posted photos of the wild cat on Facebook, stating it was seen in the area of Crystal Springs Rd. as well as the green belt area near Jacaranda Cir.

The images were captured on Hillsborough Police Department’s wildlife cameras.

Although mountain lions are solitary animals that generally avoid human contact, police have some tips for how to handle them.

People who live near mountain lion populations are advised to keep their pets indoors during dawn, dusk,and evening hours.

Close and lock doors at night.

Do not feed deer – “It is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions,” according to police.

Never approach a mountain lion,especially one that is feeding or is with its cubs.

Avoid jogging during dawn, dusk, and evening hours.

Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.

Keep all pets and pet food INDOORS at night. Even the largest domesticated dogs and cats can be prey to a mountain lion.