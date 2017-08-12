Security concerns prompt flight delays at San Jose airport

SAN JOSE (KRON)–Passengers at San Jose International Airport experienced flight delays Saturday afternoon due to security concerns.

Flights leaving and arriving out of Gates 1-16 in Terminal A, were delayed up to two hours.

No information was provided on the details surrounding the incident.

