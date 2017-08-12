Study: Instagram posts reveal a lot about your mental health

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Researchers believe that Instagram can provide a look into your mental health.

They developed an algorithm that allows computers to determine whether a person is depressed by scanning their Instagram photos.

The algorithm analyzes photo color, the number of people in a picture, and the number of reactions the photo received,

Those elements were picked based on psychological research about people’s preferences for brightness, color, and shading.

Researchers found people who were depressed, tended to either not use a filter or favored the ‘inkwell’ filter which makes photos black and white.

The ‘Valencia’ filter was used by healthy people, which made the images look more vibrant.

