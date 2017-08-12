VIDEO: Employee says county administrator told his workers to kill themselves

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC. (KRON/CNN) — Some EMS employees in South Carolina are appalled over their boss’s response to their complaints about work conditions.

The man allegedly told his workers “if it’s that bad, you can leave, you can leave or go kill yourself.”

Workers are shocked that one of their county’s top leaders would tell his employees to commit suicide if they are unhappy.

However, according to several Richland County EMS workers, that’s exactly what assistant county administrator, Kevin Bronson, said Thursday morning in a room full of about 100 employees.

One employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, quoted his boss as saying, “So I’m looking through this list with 50 different problems and if it’s really that bad you can just kill yourself or leave.”

“The room erupted in emotion. People were crying, people were yelling at him,” the employee said. “One, we just lost a deputy because of suicide. Two, I don’t think he understands the gravity of the situation. We’re not here for the money, we’re here because we love what we do.”

County officials declined to comment.

“We are not going to comment on something that was said at an internal employee meeting.”

Bronson reportedly later apologized for his comment in an internal e-mail.

He also said that he faced disciplinary action, but it’s still unclear what his penalty was.

