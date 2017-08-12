VIDEO: Owner accused of locking children alone in daycare

By Published:
(CNN)

GEORGIA (CNN) — A daycare owner in Georgia is accused of leaving several children alone, locked inside of her daycare.

Karen Jones was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of reckless conduct.

Jones owns Karen’s Kiddie Corner in Augusta.

Investigators say a fire inspector overseeing the business saw Jones drive away from the daycare Friday afternoon.

The inspector says several children were walking around with no adult supervision.

Later, authorities say Jones’ daughter was dropped off by a school bus and unlocked the door for investigators.

They say they found nine kids between the ages of one and nine-years-old.

When Jones returned, she was taken into custody.

The children were returned to their parent, appeared unharmed.

