2 hikers found dead in Southern California’s Mojave Desert

SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — Authorities say two hikers have been found dead in Southern California’s Mojave Desert.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller says the pair was discovered Saturday near Amboy Crater, an extinct cinder cone volcano.

Miller says the victims are a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s. They were not immediately identified.

Daytime temperatures in the area regularly top 100 degrees during summer months.

The crater, which rises above a wide, barren lava field, is popular among desert hikers.

