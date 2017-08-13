BART Advisory: Major delays between S. Hayward and Fremont stations

FREMONT (KRON) — BART is experiencing delays Sunday morning between South Hayward and Fremont stations.

Riders should expect delays of 20-40 minutes from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Crews are working to clear trees, forcing BART to single-track trains through the area.

BART officials thank riders in advance for their patience as they complete this “critical” project.

Delays of 20-40 mins. 8am to 11am today for tree work between So. Hayward & Fremont. https://t.co/Omt1Ny3ezp — SFBART (@SFBART) August 13, 2017

