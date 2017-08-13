Berkeley hot dog restaurant fires employee after attending Virginia rally

BERKELEY (KRON)– An employee at a hot dog restaurant in Berkeley was fired after attending a violent white supremacy rally in Virginia.

Cole White was fired from top dog after he being ousted on a twitter Saturday by @YesYoureRacist.

The original post with White’s identity was retweeted over 19,000 times.

White worked at a top dog restaurant on Durant Avenue

On Sunday a sign was posted on the restaurant’s door that read:

Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at top dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by top dog We believe in individual freedom, and voluntary association fro everyne. Yours truly, top dog

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES