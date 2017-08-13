Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ foundation helps Bay Area students



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ Foundation teamed up with United Way in San Francisco to provide nearly 400 students with school supplies.

While Lady Gaga put on a concert in the city, her mother Cynthia Germanotta, stood in her absence and assisted volunteers in stuffing backpacks for children.

Bags were stuffed with everything from hygiene kits to handwritten notes.

The backpacks were for elementary, high school, and college students, some of which are in danger of homelessness.

