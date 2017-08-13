Man arrested for DUI after hitting parked car in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On Saturday morning South San Francisco police arrested a 28-year-old man who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he rammed into a parked vehicle.

Around 3:00 p.m. South San Francisco police and fire personnel were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hillside Boulevard on the report of a traffic collision.

At the scene of the collision, officers identified Albert Lopez, as the driver and found that he had been drinking.

Lopez was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

