MISSING: 15-year-old with autism from Antioch

By Published: Updated:

ANTIOCH (KRON)–Antioch police are searching for a 15-year-old boy with high functioning autism who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to police, Marquell Ford left his home around 8:00 a.m. and may be riding a blue and black Razor electric mini motorcycle.

Ford is 5’5″ tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and red/blue sandals, police said.

Anyone who locates him is urged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (725)778-2441.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s