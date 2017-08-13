MISSING: 15-year-old with autism from Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON)–Antioch police are searching for a 15-year-old boy with high functioning autism who was last seen Sunday morning.
According to police, Marquell Ford left his home around 8:00 a.m. and may be riding a blue and black Razor electric mini motorcycle.
Ford is 5’5″ tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and red/blue sandals, police said.
Anyone who locates him is urged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (725)778-2441.
