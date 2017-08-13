UNION CITY (KRON) — Two Union City homes are severely damaged after a major crash that authorities say resulted from a street race early Sunday morning.

Around 12:00 a.m., two cars, a BMW and a truck, were street racing near Alvarado Blvd., according to Alameda County Fire Department.

The cars took out a bus stop before ultimately slamming into two homes, a Battalion Chief said.

The truck crashed into the outside of the duplex, but the BMW rammed right through the wall.

A family of five were in the living room watching T.V. when officials say the BMW came within a foot and a half of hitting them.

The BMW continued through the living room, and into another home where a family of two were sleeping.

The crash happened within feet of the fire station, Station 32.

Firefighters say they heard the collision and ran over to the duplex.

No one was injured, but the homes are so badly damaged they are uninhabitable, according to officials.

The Red Cross is assisting the families with their living situations until their homes are repaired.

Union City police say the driver of the BMW is in custody.

Police are still looking for the occupants of the truck, who reportedly fled the scene.

