The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups

Donald Trump
FILE - In this April 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington. A Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns before last year’s U.S. presidential election has been arrested again. At a hearing, Aug. 9, a judge found that Jordan Hamlett violated conditions of his pretrial release that involved computer monitoring and tracking of his location. Prosecutors say Hamlett tried unsuccessfully to obtain Trump’s tax returns using a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump’s response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday.

The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that “of course” Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks.

Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence.

