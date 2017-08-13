VIDEO: Inmate goes live on Facebook, flashes knife inside South Carolina jail



(WFLA) – Authorities in South Carolina are trying to figure out how an inmate’s livestream videos keep popping up on Facebook.

Multiple videos show 31-year-old Jose Ariel Rivera sharing his prison experience with his followers, flashing what appears to be a knife and even exposing the prison’s security flaws.

“Check it out,” Rivera said in one of the videos. “You see this [expletive]? This how we do it in here. All day long.”

Rivera walks around the facility without a guard in sight, seemingly without consequence.

“Baby momma is tripping,” Rivera continued. “But she watching, though. And she loving me, though. She can talk all that [expletive] she want, but [expletive] real in here. They love me in here. You hear me? Big knives and all.”

The prison released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We’ve been very vocal about cell phone contraband, not only in our prisons, but in corrections departments across the country,” a prison spokesperson said. “This video is another example of the unfettered access to the outside world that cell phones give inmates, which is why the (Federal Communications Commission) should allow prisons to block cell phone (signals).”

Rivera, who is serving a 10-year sentence for a burglary conviction, has already been reprimanded twice this year, and temporarily lost visitation, telephone and canteen privileges as a result, but for some reason, prison officials haven’t been able to stop him from updating his followers on Facebook.

South Carolina State Senator Brad Hutto investigates issues within the department of corrections and says he finds the video deeply concerning.

“Most of these folks have victims that are associated with their crimes, and the victim should not be subjected to seeing anymore of the shenanigans that’s going on with these Facebook posts and Twitter or whatever they’re using to get these messages out,” said Hutto.

