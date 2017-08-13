VIDEO: Man accused of beating mother, sister, friend to death

LONG ISLAND (KRON/CNN) — A man in Long Island is set to be arraigned Sunday for allegedly beating three women to death with a hammer.

Nassau, New York police say 34-year-old Bobby Vanderhall beat his mother Lynn, 29-year-old sister Melissa, and Melissa’s best friend, Janel Simpson to death with a hammer.

All of them were here in Venderhall’s home in Hempstead when it happened.

Relatives say Melissa Vanderhall worked hard as a physician’s assistant. Her mother Lynn spent decades teaching children at daycare.

However, interactions with her son had grown more frightening, and she had an order of protection against him.

“She had always been there for him, being a loving mother, making sure he gets help and everything. She was the best,” cousin Juanita Johnson said.

Police say when he showed up at 1:15 Saturday morning, he was enraged to find himself locked out of the house.

“He went to the garage. He obtained a large hammer that’s called a framing hammer,” a police spokesperson said. “With this framing hammer he broke through the basement door into the residence.”

Police say he used that same weapon to attack everyone he saw, including a fourth woman, 29-year-old Candace Murray.

She managed to fight back, escaped the house, and called for help.

“She’s in the hospital right now,” a relative of Murray said. “She’s all right though, she’ll be fine.”

Bobby Vanderhall was arrested nearby, sleeping in a car.

He’s been arrested before for DWI and sexual abuse.

Relatives say he was a friendly and athletic kid whose mental and emotional problems got worse after the sudden death of his father.

Sunday morning he will be arraigned on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police say the suspect has been homeless since his mom kicked him out of the house.

The investigation remains ongoing.

