VIDEO: Toddler’s arm gets stuck in escalator

EASTERN CHINA (KRON) — New video this morning will you make you think twice before letting your child near an escalator.

A two-year-old girl playing near an escalator ended up caught in it.

The surveillance video from China shows her little arm getting stuck.

Luckily, her sister saw it happen and ran to get help.

Firefighters were able to free her after six minutes.

After being rescued she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Video courtesy of CNN

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES