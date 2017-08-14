4-year-old shot several times at Stockton gas station

STOCKTON (FOX40) — A four-year-old girl in Stockton is recovering after being shot at a gas station.

Eyanalee’s father pulled up to the United Gas on East Main Street at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Someone shot at the car she was in and she was hit several times.

Thankfully, the girl’s mother tells FOX40 she is expected to be OK.

“She was struck in the arm and possibly in the stomach area,” said Rosie Calderon with the Stockton Police Department.

Leandro Perez witnessed the scene unfold from across the street and heard the gunfire.

“I heard them yelling, ‘Get in here, get in here.’ I thought they were just getting out the way. I didn’t know the little girl got hit until today,” Perez said.

The suspect’s car took off shortly after.

Stockton police are not commenting on a motive for the shooting, nor saying whether Eyanalee or her father were intended targets.

“Detectives are still investigating the case, we do know the car was hit, the 4-year-old was hit, but no one else was hit,” Calderon said.

Eyanalee is now recovering at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

