CHP: 1 critical after I-880 shooting in San Leandro, all SB lanes closed

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — All lanes of southbound 880 in San Leandro are closed after one person was injured in a shooting Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Highway 238 interchange in the area Lewelling Blvd., CHP said.

CHP says they found four people in a car.

The driver had been shot in the head.

That person is in the hospital in critical condition.

A traffic alert has been issued.

Drivers cannot pass through the area, and must resort to using alternate routes.

Drivers already on the road are being diverted off the freeway.

CHP estimates the freeway will not reopen until at least 9:00 a.m.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them through their Golden Gate Communications Center at (707)-551-4180.

There are no further details available at this time.

This is a developing, breaking news story – Stay with KRON4 for updates.

