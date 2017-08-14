BERKELEY (KRON) — The employee of a popular hot dog shop in Berkeley who attended a white supremacy rally in Virginia has resigned.

KRON4 originally reported Sunday that Cole White was fired. Top Dog issued a statement Monday saying that White voluntarily resigned.

White was ousted on Twitter Saturday by @YesYoureRacist.

On Sunday, a sign was posted outside the hot dog restaurant located on Durant Avenue near the UC Berkeley campus that said he no longer worked there.

Statement from Top Dog sent to KRON4 on Monday:

Since 1966, top dog has been devoted to serving quality hot dogs to the Oakland and Berkeley community at an affordable price to everyone who walks through our doors. Our employees and customers come from all backgrounds and beliefs. This has helped build the community within and around top dog and one of the reasons why we have been open for business for more than 50 years. We pride ourselves on embracing and respecting all our differences and every individual’s choice to do as that person wishes within the boundaries of the law. We do not endorse hatred or any illegal conduct. It simply is not part of our culture. We do respect our employees’ right to their opinions. They are free to make their own choices but must accept the responsibilities of those choices. On Saturday, August 12, it came to our attention that one of our employees was involved in the recent ‘alt-right’ rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina. Later that day we spoke with Cole White. During that conversation Cole chose to voluntarily resign his employment with top dog and we accepted his resignation. There have been reports that he was terminated. Those reports are false. There have been reports that top dog knowingly employs racists and promotes racist theology. That too is false. Individual freedom and voluntary exchange are core to the philosophy of top dog. We look forward to cooking the same great food for at least another 50 years.

