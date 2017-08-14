California, San Francisco sue over sanctuary city grants

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, a woman holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco. The Trump administration is moving beyond rhetoric in its effort to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department is forcing nine communities to prove they are complying with an immigration law to continue receiving coveted law enforcement grant money. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The state of California and city of San Francisco are suing the U.S. Department of Justice over President Donald Trump’s sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants.

In a news conference Monday, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and City Attorney Dennis Herrera, both Democrats, announced the lawsuit, which makes California the first state to challenge the administration on its sanctuary city policy of denying funds to cities that limit cooperation with enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

Chicago filed a similar suit last week, arguing that the Trump administration’s bid to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities is illegal.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the Trump administration “will not simply give away grant dollars to city governments that proudly violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens.”

