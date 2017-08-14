VALLEJO (KRON) — A large, 2-alarm grass fire was burning near a Vallejo Smart & Final store, firefighters said.

The fire is now contained, firefighters said.

The blaze was a “large spot fire” and was burning in the area of the 3900 block of Sonoma Boulevard.

Firefighters also said “wire down” in the area of Amador and Nebraska.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

