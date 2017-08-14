Grass fire burning near Vallejo Smart & Final store contained

By Published: Updated:

VALLEJO (KRON) — A large, 2-alarm grass fire was burning near a Vallejo Smart & Final store, firefighters said.

The fire is now contained, firefighters said.

The blaze was a “large spot fire” and was burning in the area of the 3900 block of Sonoma Boulevard.

Firefighters also said “wire down” in the area of Amador and Nebraska.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s