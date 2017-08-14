Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2103 file photo, Taylor Swift appears at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn. David Mueller, a former radio host, claims in a lawsuit that he lost his job because Swift falsely accused him of groping her. Swift has countersued, alleging she's the victim of sexual assault. Mueller is seeking up to $3 million in damages at the trial that begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in federal court in Denver. Both sides say no settlement is in the works. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

DENVER (AP) – Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.

After a weeklong trial over dueling lawsuits, jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet.

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Swift’s mother and radio liaison were within their rights to contact Mueller’s bosses.

Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career.

Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mueller’s lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

